On Saturday, Adam Duvall (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .252.

Duvall has had a hit in 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (20.0%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (13.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.3% of his games this season, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year (10 of 30), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .292 AVG .196 .338 OBP .302 .508 SLG .478 9 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 8 21/4 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings