Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .287 with 26 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 57 of 80 games this season (71.3%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (36.3%).

He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 26 games this year (32.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (55.0%), including 11 multi-run games (13.8%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .326 AVG .240 .397 OBP .307 .522 SLG .356 25 XBH 11 4 HR 2 20 RBI 16 24/18 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 1

