Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .234 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 7.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 20.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (38.1%), including six multi-run games (9.5%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.191
|.339
|OBP
|.248
|.486
|SLG
|.319
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|34/8
|K/BB
|40/6
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.02 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
