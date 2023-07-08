Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .234 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 7.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 20.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games.

He has scored in 24 games this season (38.1%), including six multi-run games (9.5%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .271 AVG .191 .339 OBP .248 .486 SLG .319 13 XBH 10 5 HR 1 12 RBI 7 34/8 K/BB 40/6 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings