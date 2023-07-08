Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Justin Turner (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Turner will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last games.
- Turner has gotten at least one hit in 69.4% of his games this season (59 of 85), with at least two hits 31 times (36.5%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 85 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.313
|AVG
|.255
|.365
|OBP
|.351
|.467
|SLG
|.455
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|29/13
|K/BB
|31/20
|1
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.02 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.