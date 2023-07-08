The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (83) this season while batting .253 with 39 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 87th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has an RBI in 40 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 43.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .270 AVG .233 .342 OBP .304 .478 SLG .513 21 XBH 18 8 HR 12 35 RBI 34 31/19 K/BB 42/13 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings