Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (46-43) and the Oakland Athletics (25-65) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM on July 8.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (4-1) for the Red Sox and Paul Blackburn (1-1) for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
  • The Red Sox have won 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Boston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 71.4% chance to win.
  • Boston has scored 437 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 2 @ Blue Jays W 5-4 Garrett Whitlock vs Kevin Gausman
July 4 Rangers L 6-2 Brennan Bernardino vs Dane Dunning
July 5 Rangers W 4-2 Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
July 6 Rangers W 10-6 Kutter Crawford vs Nathan Eovaldi
July 7 Athletics W 7-3 Brennan Bernardino vs Sam Long
July 8 Athletics - James Paxton vs Paul Blackburn
July 9 Athletics - TBA vs JP Sears
July 14 @ Cubs - TBA vs TBA
July 15 @ Cubs - TBA vs TBA
July 16 @ Cubs - TBA vs TBA
July 17 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA

