The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics will send James Paxton and Paul Blackburn, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +180 odds to win. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 18 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (52.9%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Boston has a record of 2-2 (50%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 69.2%.

Boston has played in 88 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-40-3).

The Red Sox have covered just 25% of their games this season, going 2-6-0 ATS.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 22-21 16-13 30-29 31-32 15-10

