James Paxton and Paul Blackburn are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics play on Saturday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.0 home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 90 total home runs.

Boston ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .423.

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (437 total).

The Red Sox rank fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Boston's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.293).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, June 30, the lefty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.

Paxton is trying to record his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Paxton will try to secure his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Brennan Bernardino Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers W 10-6 Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Brennan Bernardino Sam Long 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - -

