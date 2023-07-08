James Paxton will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox (46-43) on Saturday, July 8 versus the Oakland Athletics (25-65), who will answer with Paul Blackburn. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +190 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 18 (52.9%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Athletics have come away with 25 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+140) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

