Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Athletics on July 8, 2023
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Rafael Devers and others in this matchup.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Devers Stats
- Devers has put up 83 hits with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .253/.324/.494 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .287/.359/.462 slash line so far this year.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 42 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .237/.331/.458 on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
