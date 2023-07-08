The Boston Red Sox (46-43) will try to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Oakland Athletics (25-65) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Red Sox will give the ball to James Paxton (4-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox's Paxton (4-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, June 30, when he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing three hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 4.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .960 in nine games this season.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

Paxton has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.

Blackburn has registered one quality start this year.

Blackburn will try to continue a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

