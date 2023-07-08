After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .220.
  • In 38 of 76 games this year (50.0%) Casas has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
  • He has homered in 11.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (25.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%).
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 38
.224 AVG .217
.359 OBP .299
.345 SLG .426
9 XBH 13
2 HR 7
12 RBI 15
34/25 K/BB 41/15
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.02 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
