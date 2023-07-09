The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Duvall has had a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (20.0%).

In 13.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has had an RBI in 13 games this year (43.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (10 of 30), with two or more runs three times (10.0%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .292 AVG .196 .338 OBP .302 .508 SLG .478 9 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 8 21/4 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2

