Alyssa Thomas' Connecticut Sun (13-5) will host the Washington Mystics (10-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, July 9. The game tips off at 3:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Connecticut picked up a 93-73 victory against Seattle. The Sun were led by DeWanna Bonner, who wound up with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Thomas added 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Led by Brittney Sykes (29 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) and Ariel Atkins (26 PTS, 10 REB, 61.5 FG%), Washington ended its last matchup winning 96-88 against Indiana.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-165 to win)

Sun (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+140 to win)

Mystics (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-3.5)

Sun (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are averaging 84.4 points per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on defense, allowing only 79.2 points per contest (third-best).

This year, Connecticut is averaging 34.7 boards per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.7 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 21.4 dimes per game, the Sun are third-best in the league in the category.

Connecticut has been thriving in terms of turnovers this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.7) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.1).

The Sun are sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league). They have a 35.7% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Connecticut is playing well in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in the league in treys allowed (6.3 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (29.7%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Sun's offense has been better at home, where they average 86.3 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 82.4 per game. On defense, they have been slightly worse when playing at home, where they give up 79.9 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to score 78.6 per game.

Connecticut rebounds better at home than on the road (36.1 RPG at home, 33.3 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.6 at home, 35.9 on the road).

On average, the Sun collect more assists at home than on the road (22.7 at home, 20.2 on the road). In 2023, Connecticut has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (12.1 per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), and has forced a lower number of turnovers at home than on the road (14.9 per game at home versus 15.2 on the road).

The Sun connect on 0.2 more three-pointers when playing at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (6.7). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.8% in home games compared to 33.7% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging 6 three-pointers conceded at home and 6.6 away, allowing 30% shooting from distance at home compared to 29.4% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 90.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (10-1).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Sun have a 10-1 record (winning 90.9% of their games).

Against the spread, Connecticut is 8-9-0 this season.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, Connecticut is 6-5 against the spread.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sun have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

