On Sunday, Rafael Devers (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

JP Sears TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 84 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .254 with 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Devers has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (53 of 86), with more than one hit 26 times (30.2%).

He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .271 AVG .233 .345 OBP .304 .481 SLG .513 22 XBH 18 8 HR 12 36 RBI 34 32/19 K/BB 42/13 1 SB 1

