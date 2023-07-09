Red Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 9
Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (47-43) and Oakland Athletics (25-66) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 7-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Red Sox, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on July 9.
The probable pitchers are Tayler Scott for the Red Sox and JP Sears (1-6) for the Athletics.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 7, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Athletics
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Odds
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 35 times and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 3-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 447.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Brennan Bernardino vs Dane Dunning
|July 5
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|July 6
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 7
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Brennan Bernardino vs Sam Long
|July 8
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|James Paxton vs Austin Pruitt
|July 9
|Athletics
|-
|Tayler Scott vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.