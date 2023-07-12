Ahead of a game against the Chicago Sky (8-11), the Connecticut Sun (14-5) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 12 at Wintrust Arena.

The Sun are coming off of a 92-84 victory against the Mystics in their most recent game on Sunday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal 0 1 0 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS

NBCS-BOS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces her squad in both rebounds (9.8) and assists (8) per game, and also posts 14.9 points. At the other end, she averages 2.1 steals (first in the league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads her team in points per contest (18.2), and also averages 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, she delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brionna Jones is posting 15.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Tiffany Hayes puts up 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 37% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Sun vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -3.5 159.5

