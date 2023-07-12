The Chicago Sky (8-11) take on the Connecticut Sun (14-5) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

12:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Sky

Connecticut puts up 84.8 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 81.7 Chicago gives up.

This season, Connecticut has a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.8% of shots Chicago's opponents have hit.

The Sun have a 10-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.8% from the field.

Connecticut's 36.8% three-point shooting percentage this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago have shot from deep (32.5%).

The Sun have an 8-2 record when the team makes more than 32.5% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut averages 34.2 rebounds a contest, 0.6 more rebounds per game than Chicago's average.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 88 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.2 points more than the 84.8 they've scored this season.

The past 10 games have seen Connecticut allow 1.5 more points per game (81) than its season-long average (79.5).

The Sun's past 10 outings have seen them make 7.3 three-pointers per game while shooting 39% from deep. Both numbers are up compared to their 2023 averages of 7.1 makes and 36.8%.

Sun Injuries