Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adam Duvall is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI against the Athletics.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- Duvall will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer during his last games.
- In 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%) Duvall has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (35.5%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|.299
|AVG
|.196
|.347
|OBP
|.302
|.552
|SLG
|.478
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|8
|22/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
