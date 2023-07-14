Alex Verdugo is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Athletics) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .290 with 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 58 of 81 games this year (71.6%), including 30 multi-hit games (37.0%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.6%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 of 81 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .330 AVG .240 .402 OBP .307 .538 SLG .356 26 XBH 11 5 HR 2 22 RBI 16 24/18 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings