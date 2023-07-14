Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Athletics) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .290 with 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 58 of 81 games this year (71.6%), including 30 multi-hit games (37.0%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.6%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 81 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.330
|AVG
|.240
|.402
|OBP
|.307
|.538
|SLG
|.356
|26
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|16
|24/18
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.