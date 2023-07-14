Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-3 with a double.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Turner is batting .444 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 70.1% of his 87 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 87), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this year (41.4%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (48.3%), including 10 multi-run games (11.5%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.314
|AVG
|.255
|.371
|OBP
|.351
|.468
|SLG
|.455
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|21
|31/14
|K/BB
|31/20
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
