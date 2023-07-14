Red Sox vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (42-47) against the Boston Red Sox (48-43) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 14.
The Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello (6-5) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-3).
Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.
- Boston has entered 17 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 451 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|July 6
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 7
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Brennan Bernardino vs Sam Long
|July 8
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|James Paxton vs Austin Pruitt
|July 9
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Tayler Scott vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|James Paxton vs Marcus Stroman
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Justin Steele
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Brayan Bello vs TBA
