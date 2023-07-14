When the Boston Red Sox (48-43) and Chicago Cubs (42-47) square of at Wrigley Field on Friday, July 14, Brayan Bello will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the hill. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +115 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (6-5, 3.04 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.21 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 20 (55.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (37.2%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 12-11 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Justin Turner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Triston Casas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 5th Win AL East +8000 - 5th

