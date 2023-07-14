Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Cubs on July 14, 2023
Player prop bet options for Rafael Devers, Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Bello Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (6-5) for his 15th start of the season.
- He's going for his seventh straight quality start.
- Bello has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 5
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 23
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Devers Stats
- Devers has recorded 84 hits with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .251/.323/.490 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has collected 96 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .288/.362/.462 on the year.
- Turner brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.323/.379 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI (65 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .298/.355/.491 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|8
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
