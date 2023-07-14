Yu Chang is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-3.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .140 with three home runs and two walks.

In five of 17 games this season (29.4%), Chang has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Chang has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 17 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .138 AVG .143 .194 OBP .182 .345 SLG .286 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 2 11/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings