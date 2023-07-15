Today's schedule at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open includes 12 matches in the qualifying qualification, including Katarina Zavatska (ranked No. 183) squaring off against Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (No. 428). How to watch, you ask? Go to ESPN for the live stream.

32nd Palermo Ladies Open Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 15

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Today - July 15

Match Round Match Time Cagla Buyukakcay vs. Mia Ristic Qualifying Qualification 10:00 AM ET Andrea Gamiz vs. Sofya Lansere Qualifying Qualification 10:00 AM ET Tatiana Prozorova vs. Angelica Moratelli Qualifying Qualification 10:00 AM ET Kathinka von Deichmann vs. Suzan Lamens Qualifying Qualification 11:15 AM ET Giada Di Paola vs. Francesca Curmi Qualifying Qualification 11:15 AM ET Katarina Zavatska vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo Qualifying Qualification 11:15 AM ET Stephanie Wagner vs. Martina Colmegna Qualifying Qualification 12:30 PM ET Sada Nahimana vs. Aurora Zantedeschi Qualifying Qualification 12:30 PM ET Hailey Baptiste vs. Dalila Spiteri Qualifying Qualification 12:30 PM ET Zara Darken vs. Eva Vedder Qualifying Qualification 1:45 PM ET Gaia Greco vs. Matilde Paoletti Qualifying Qualification 1:45 PM ET Nuria Brancaccio vs. Quinn Gleason Qualifying Qualification 1:45 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Zavatska vs. Andrianjafitrimo

Through six tournaments this year, Zavatska is yet to win a title, and her record is 4-6.

Through 10 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Zavatska has played 21.5 games per match and won 48.4% of them.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zavatska has won 61.9% of her games on serve, and 28.3% on return.

