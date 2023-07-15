The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.

Duvall enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278 with two homers.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.8%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has an RBI in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 32 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .299 AVG .200 .347 OBP .298 .552 SLG .520 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 15 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings