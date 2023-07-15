The field at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will feature Albane Valenzuela. She and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $1,750,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,561-yard course from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Valenzuela at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Albane Valenzuela Insights

Valenzuela has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Valenzuela has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 19 rounds.

In her past five events, Valenzuela has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Valenzuela has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Valenzuela will attempt to make the cut for the sixth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 41 -2 275 0 16 1 2 $471,668

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Valenzuela last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 49th.

This course is set up to play at 6,561 yards, 453 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, 31 yards longer than the average course Valenzuela has played in the past year (6,530 yards).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Valenzuela's Last Time Out

Valenzuela shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Valenzuela shot better than only 31% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Valenzuela recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Valenzuela had six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Valenzuela's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (3.0).

At that last outing, Valenzuela's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Valenzuela ended the U.S. Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Valenzuela recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

