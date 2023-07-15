Alex Smalley is ready to play in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, taking place from July 13-16.

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Smalley has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Smalley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Smalley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Smalley has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -6 278 0 20 3 4 $3M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while The Renaissance Club has a recent scoring average of +2.

The average course Smalley has played in the past year (7,293 yards) is 56 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,237).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +2 average at this course.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.77 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 96th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Smalley was better than 63% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Smalley carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Smalley recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Smalley's 13 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average (6.4).

In that last competition, Smalley had a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Smalley finished the John Deere Classic bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Smalley finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

