Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 15 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .289.
  • He ranks 17th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • In 72.0% of his 82 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Verdugo has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 45 games this season (54.9%), including 11 multi-run games (13.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 37
.330 AVG .240
.402 OBP .310
.538 SLG .353
26 XBH 11
5 HR 2
22 RBI 16
24/18 K/BB 23/14
2 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
  • Stroman will look to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.96), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.