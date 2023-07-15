2023 Barbasol Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Lucas Glover is the in the lead at the 2023 Barbasol Championship after two rounds of play. Glover is shooting -13 and is +250 to win.
Barbasol Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards
Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win
Lucas Glover
- Tee Time: 8:46 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-13)
- Odds to Win: +250
Glover Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-9
|8
|1
|1st
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|24th
Taylor Pendrith
- Tee Time: 8:13 AM ET
- Current Rank: 9th (-9)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Pendrith Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|3
|0
|38th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|6th
Adam Long
- Tee Time: 8:46 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-11)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Long Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|8th
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|7
|2
|16th
Cody Gribble
- Tee Time: 8:24 AM ET
- Current Rank: 54th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Gribble Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|5
|2
|4th
|Round 2
|75
|+3
|2
|5
|132nd
Ryan Moore
- Tee Time: 8:35 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-10)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Moore Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|6
|4
|52nd
Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|5th (-10)
|+2200
|Louis De Jager
|5th (-10)
|+2500
|Akshay Bhatia
|14th (-8)
|+2500
|Adrien Saddier
|5th (-10)
|+2500
|Troy Merritt
|MC ()
|+3300
|Chad Ramey
|14th (-8)
|+3300
|Niklas Norgaard Moeller
|14th (-8)
|+3500
|Cameron Champ
|MC ()
|+3500
|Nathan Kimsey
|9th (-9)
|+4000
|Ryan Armour
|9th (-9)
|+5000
