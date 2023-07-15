Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox square off against the Chicago Cubs and Marcus Stroman, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Arroyo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .471.
- In 54.0% of his 50 games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (6.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has had an RBI in 14 games this season (28.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (38.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.274
|AVG
|.244
|.319
|OBP
|.259
|.452
|SLG
|.346
|11
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/5
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (9-6) to make his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
