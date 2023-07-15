Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Cubs Player Props
|Red Sox vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Cubs Odds
|Red Sox vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Cubs
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .231.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 34 of 65 games this season (52.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (15.4%).
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.5% of his games this season (14 of 65), with more than one RBI six times (9.2%).
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.184
|.336
|OBP
|.238
|.482
|SLG
|.306
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|36/8
|K/BB
|42/6
|2
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (9-6) to the mound for his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.