On Saturday, Jarren Duran (batting .528 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .322 with 28 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Duran is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 65.7% of his games this year (46 of 70), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (31.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (23 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .357 AVG .289 .420 OBP .312 .600 SLG .446 20 XBH 15 3 HR 2 21 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 40/3 10 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings