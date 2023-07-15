Kevin Streelman will play at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky in the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16. The par-72 course spans 7,328 yards and the purse available is $3,800,000.00.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Streelman has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Streelman has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 43 -3 282 0 16 0 1 $792,244

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Streelman has played in the past year has been 52 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He finished in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Streelman shot better than just 13% of the field (averaging 4.92 strokes).

Streelman fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Streelman recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Streelman's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Streelman had a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Streelman finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Streelman carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

