Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Cubs Player Props
|Red Sox vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Cubs Odds
|Red Sox vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Cubs
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has four home runs and two walks while hitting .148.
- This season, Chang has totaled at least one hit in six of 18 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games this year, and 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this year (27.8%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (22.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.138
|AVG
|.160
|.194
|OBP
|.192
|.345
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Stroman (9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.