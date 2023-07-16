Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Cubs Player Props
|Red Sox vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Cubs Odds
|Red Sox vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Cubs
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .286 with 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 59 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (33.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (9.6%).
- In 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.330
|AVG
|.234
|.402
|OBP
|.302
|.538
|SLG
|.344
|26
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|24/18
|K/BB
|24/14
|2
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (9-2) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.