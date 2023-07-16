The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will hit the field against the Los Angeles Angels and Mickey Moniak on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 12th in MLB play with 110 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston is 14th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (436 total runs).

The Astros are 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels rank third in Major League Baseball with 140 home runs.

Fueled by 300 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Los Angeles has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 461.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Angels rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Los Angeles has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.375 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (7-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, July 3 against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Javier enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier heads into this game with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 outings this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Anderson (4-2) will take the mound for the Angels, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 8, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Anderson has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Brown - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Bielak - 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier -

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Patrick Sandoval Seth Lugo 7/7/2023 Dodgers L 11-4 Away Griffin Canning Tony Gonsolin 7/8/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Away Reid Detmers Alex Vesia 7/14/2023 Astros L 7-5 Home - J.P. France 7/15/2023 Astros W 13-12 Home Reid Detmers Framber Valdez 7/16/2023 Astros - Home Tyler Anderson Cristian Javier 7/17/2023 Yankees - Home Griffin Canning - 7/18/2023 Yankees - Home Patrick Sandoval - 7/19/2023 Yankees - Home - Carlos Rodón 7/21/2023 Pirates - Home Shohei Ohtani Johan Oviedo 7/22/2023 Pirates - Home Reid Detmers Osvaldo Bido

