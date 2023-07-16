Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .294 with four doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .259.
- Arroyo will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.
- In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Arroyo has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 14 games this year (27.5%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (37.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.274
|AVG
|.244
|.319
|OBP
|.259
|.452
|SLG
|.354
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/5
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (9-2) out to make his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
