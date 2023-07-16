After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .148 with four home runs and two walks.

Chang has gotten a hit in six of 18 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season (27.8%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (22.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .138 AVG .160 .194 OBP .192 .345 SLG .400 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings