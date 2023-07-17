The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .250 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (20 of 33), with more than one hit six times (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 33), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.5% of his games this year, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .299 AVG .189 .347 OBP .295 .552 SLG .491 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 15 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 21/6 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings