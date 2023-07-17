Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- hitting .270 with four doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .251.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 28 of 52 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.2%).
- He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 52), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.274
|AVG
|.230
|.319
|OBP
|.244
|.452
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/5
|K/BB
|21/2
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.06).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (1-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when the right-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .291 batting average against him.
