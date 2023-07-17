Christian Arroyo -- hitting .270 with four doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .251.

Arroyo has had a hit in 28 of 52 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.2%).

He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 52), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .274 AVG .230 .319 OBP .244 .452 SLG .333 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 13 RBI 8 19/5 K/BB 21/2 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings