On Monday, Connor Wong (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 18 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .233.

In 53.7% of his 67 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (20.9%), with two or more RBI in six of them (9.0%).

In 26 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .273 AVG .190 .336 OBP .241 .482 SLG .314 13 XBH 11 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 36/8 K/BB 44/6 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings