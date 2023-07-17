Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Rafael Devers (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 90 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 71st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 62.2% of his 90 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 90), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 40 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.265
|AVG
|.252
|.338
|OBP
|.315
|.470
|SLG
|.577
|22
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|37
|33/19
|K/BB
|46/13
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.06 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blackburn (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the right-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
