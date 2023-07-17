Red Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (50-44) and Oakland Athletics (25-70) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 17.
Paul Blackburn (1-1) will get the nod for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 38 times and won 21, or 55.3%, of those games.
- Boston has entered nine games this season favored by -160 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored 474 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|James Paxton vs Austin Pruitt
|July 9
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Tayler Scott vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|W 8-3
|Brayan Bello vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|L 10-4
|James Paxton vs Marcus Stroman
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|W 11-5
|Kutter Crawford vs Justin Steele
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Luis Medina
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 21
|Mets
|-
|James Paxton vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs Carlos Carrasco
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.