Paul Blackburn starts for the Oakland Athletics against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -160 +135 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread. Boston's past three contests have finished above the point total, and the average over/under in that run was 9.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 21-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.3% of those games).

Boston has gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Boston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 93 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-41-3).

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 24-22 19-14 31-29 33-33 17-10

