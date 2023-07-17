Rafael Devers is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics play at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (starting at 9:40 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Devers has 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 73 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .259/.327/.520 on the year.

Devers will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 16 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.