Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Athletics on July 17, 2023
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rafael Devers is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics play at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (starting at 9:40 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 73 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .259/.327/.520 on the year.
- Devers will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
