Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks.

Casas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Casas has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this year (42 of 80), with more than one hit 15 times (18.8%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

In 22 games this season (27.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more.

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .231 AVG .232 .361 OBP .307 .364 SLG .493 11 XBH 16 2 HR 10 12 RBI 20 35/25 K/BB 42/15 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings