Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Yu Chang (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is batting .172 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- In 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Chang has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.138
|AVG
|.207
|.194
|OBP
|.233
|.345
|SLG
|.448
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.06 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the righty tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
