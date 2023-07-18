After batting .289 with four doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Luis Medina) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .251.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.9% of them.

He has gone deep in three games this season (5.7%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Arroyo has an RBI in 14 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .274 AVG .231 .319 OBP .245 .452 SLG .330 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 13 RBI 8 19/5 K/BB 21/2 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings