Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .289 with four doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Luis Medina) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .251.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (5.7%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Arroyo has an RBI in 14 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.274
|AVG
|.231
|.319
|OBP
|.245
|.452
|SLG
|.330
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/5
|K/BB
|21/2
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (2-7) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday, July 7 -- the righty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
